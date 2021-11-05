3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $625,000

This is your unicorn! Waterfront, full brick ranch on basement w/ built in heated (propane) 14 x 28 liner pool! Solar panels keep electric costs way down & were installed 2018, have 25 year warranty. Main level is 3 bedrooms with huge all season sunroom overlooking the lake. Nice waterview from inside the home and on the back deck. Sellers have given the kitchen an update with painted cabinets, epoxied counters and a gas stove. Lower level was completed by sellers to include full kitchen with electric stove, granite counters, dishwasher and additional multi purpose room that has been a bedroom on occasion. Septic is 3 bedroom permit. Bath with stall shower. Interior also includes Rheem Heat Pump Hot Water Heater, Nest smart thermostats & water softner. Additional exterior features include fire pit and retaining wall. Deck is maintenance free. Boat launch is on this property and may be used by a few other homes in the neighborhood on occasion (deeded ramp access). No HOA.