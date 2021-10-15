3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $600,000

This layout for this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired single-story home is based on a former LIFE magazine house of the year design! Located in the desirable Northview Harbour neighborhood on the banks of Lake Norman, this home includes a deeded boatslip, 2 screened porches with bead-board ceiling and fans, and a nicely landscaped wooded lot. It was designed to allow plenty of natural light and breezes and it's varied ceiling heights add visual texture. You will love the open concept design of the main living area, which includes a gourmet kitchen, double wall ovens, gas cooktop, granite, and hardwood flooring throughout. The walk-in unfinished basement area leaves many possibilities. Must see!