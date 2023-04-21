Immaculate, custom built 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the private Mountain Creek Ridge Neighborhood is situated on 1.18 acres with wooded privacy. This amazing home offers 9 foot ceilings, abundant natural light throughout and an open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, tray ceiling in the dining room & beautiful hardwoods. Single level living with a large primary suite with tray ceiling that includes a walk-in shower, dual sinks & closets. Spacious bonus room, screen porch and deck overlooking a large private yard with fire pit area. This home offers it all & is move-in ready!