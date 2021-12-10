3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $550,000

Welcome to your home, where privacy abounds with a rare 1.02 ACRES off of Lake Norman!(comes w/ not one but TWO lots) Enjoy stunning year round lake views and relax with your toes in the sand at the exclusive community beach right off the main channel. NO HOA! Your home also includes lot 62 right behind you with a private rode Surfwood Dr. Immediately upon entry you will notice gleaming hardwoods, spacious design and excellent natural lighting with the owners suite on the primary floor and HUGE walk-in closet plus large bath. Get work done in your natural sunlit office. The upper deck is for privacy overlooking the wooded second lot. In addition, there is a lower deck with a beautiful waterfall feature and tranquil koi pond. Entertaining is easy with your upstairs wet bar & Bonus Room/Media Room. An extra un-permitted workshop adjoins the oversized two car garage. Agent Owned.