3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $439,900

"On my front porch looking in"! With a front porch wide enough for swings and chairs, you'll find yourself spending time there reading and/or enjoying your morning coffee. Large open living, dining and kitchen area is the perfect place to entertain. Split bedroom floor plan has primary bedroom and large bath on one side and two bedrooms and one bath on the other. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and a cool bar ready to act as a perfect place for breakfast or additional counter space for baking and/or serving! Relax on the back covered deck. Large level circular driveway provides plenty of room for guests and playing. Home is centrally located between Mooresville, Lincolnton, Newton and Denver, NC. Only a few miles off of Hwy 16. Back yard is fenced.