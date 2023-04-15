Country living at it's best! Come home to your rocking chair front porch, huge fenced in yard with deck and patio for your outdoor living! This home is like new and features one level living, the kitchen offers granite countertops, white cabinetry and upscale appliances! LVP flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. (no carpet). The floor plan is open, the family room has vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. See it today! Agent is owner. Hot tub is negotiable. Deck and patio are being professionally power washed on Saturday, 4-15.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $438,000
