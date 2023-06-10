Welcome to this custom-built 2019 home, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan. Situated on .98 acres with fenced yard and shed. This home has been meticulously maintained and has laminate wood floors, tile, and granite countertops throughout the entire home. Sellers just added plantation shutters a new front door and refreshed landscaping plants and added white stone mulch. Looks great! The kitchen features a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry with tons of storage, and beautiful views of the back yard from inside or outside on the covered, large deck. The primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet as well as a large tile walk-in shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maybe Robert De Niro can be the godfather to Al Pacino's baby?
A Statesville woman was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a wreck that claimed the life of an 18-year-old skateboarder in April.
The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, drew a star-studded guest list.
Winston-Salem police searched Tuesday for human bodies at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city’s southwestern section, a law enfo…
A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building.