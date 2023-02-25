Beautiful ranch style home on nearly an acre in cul-de-sac. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island with bar seating. Open living with split floor plan, laundry room, and large primary suite with walk-in shower and closet. Wonderful covered back porch where you're sure to spend many hours - it's shaded in the afternoon/evening! Huge fenced in back yard with a couple of raised garden beds for your fresh veggies and herbs. Only a couple miles to Mountain Creek Park, and a short distance to Hwy 16 for easy commuting to Charlotte or Hickory. Don't miss out - come take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
The streets of Statesville are alive with “The Sound of Music.”
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.