Beautiful ranch style home on nearly an acre in cul-de-sac. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island with bar seating. Open living with split floor plan, laundry room, and large primary suite with walk-in shower and closet. Wonderful covered back porch where you're sure to spend many hours - it's shaded in the afternoon/evening! Huge fenced in back yard with a couple of raised garden beds for your fresh veggies and herbs. Only a couple miles to Mountain Creek Park, and a short distance to Hwy 16 for easy commuting to Charlotte or Hickory. Don't miss out - come take a look!