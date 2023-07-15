Great opportunity to own a move in ready home that has it ALL! This open floorplan 3bd/2ba ranch home has fantastic curb appeal. Minutes from Lake Norman! Built in 2019- this home feels like new! Come in off the inviting front porch to a spacious living and dining area and head to the beautiful kitchen with SS appliances & Granite countertops. Primary bedroom is large with an ensuite and custom closet. Secondary bedrooms are a great size. Enjoy the outdoors with your screened-in porch or inviting patio- perfect for grilling & entertaining. Large backyard. Full vegetable garden on side of house. Enjoy privacy with this cul-de-sac home but yet conveniently located to the Village at Sherrills Ford, food, gas and HWY 150 and 16 & Lake Norman boat launches. Mountain creek park is less than 3 miles away with an adventure playground, trails, dog park, pickleball courts, fishing pier, canoe launch and more! Several boat storage options in direct area.