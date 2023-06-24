BETTER than NEW! Built with LUXURY in mind! Home features 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout. Enter home and be welcomed by the spacious foyer with trey ceiling. The extra wide hallway will lead you into an open-concept floorplan. Entertain by the oversized quartz countertop kitchen island with breakfast bar. Owner's suite is expansive with huge frameless walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet. No worries about lawncare, it's included in HOA! Minutes to shopping, Lake Norman lake access and waterfront restaurants. Let's come HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t that long ago that musician Dani Kerr was telling people in her theater class at West Iredell High School that she enjoyed working b…
The Statesville Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation…
A Statesville man has been charged after leading Taylorsville officers on a chase that topped speeds of 140 mph on Sunday.
A Statesville man was found guilty on multiple child pornography charges.
Sarah Beth Thompson of Statesville has been accepted, by audition, into the Carolina Ballet’s 2023 Summer Ballet Intensive, which is the train…