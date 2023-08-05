Welcome to Mountain Creek Ridge! This is a new construction home in a beautiful and private area of Sherrills Ford. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a or bonus room over the 2 car garage. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. This home is conveniently located near local parks and Lake Norman. Call me for details today!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 16-year-old was attacked at a home on Tabor Road on Friday, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
Mooresville native Julia Scoles and beach volleyball playing partner Betsi Flint advanced to the Pro Volleyball World Tour Elite 16 Final in M…
A vehicle collision in Alexander County killed two men Tuesday morning.
Best Little Pizza in Troutman, 636 N. Main St., Troutman, 98.5/A
Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $…