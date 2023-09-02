BETTER than NEW! Built with LUXURY in mind! Home features 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout. Enter home and be welcomed by the spacious foyer with trey ceiling. The extra wide hallway will lead you into an open-concept floorplan. Entertain by the oversized quartz countertop kitchen island with breakfast bar. Owner's suite is expansive with huge frameless walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet. No worries about lawncare, it's included in HOA! Minutes to shopping, Lake Norman lake access and waterfront restaurants. Let's come HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $423,500
