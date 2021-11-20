3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $399,900

Beautiful new listing in highly desirable Bridgewater at Sherrills Ford. Open floor concept with a kitchen that is a chef's dream. Stainless appliances which includes dual fuel stove with gas top and electric double ovens, warmer drawer, griddle and elongated center burner. Extremely quiet new dishwasher with heating element to dry dishes. Microwave with 4 levels of fan. Lighting over/under 42" cabinets. Granite countertops. Large island with sink. Hardwoods throughout main living area. Large primary bedroom with two oversized closets and large, spa-like bathroom with double sinks. Laundry room has plenty of storage. Digital TV antenna for local channels in attic. Tankless Hot Water Heater. Gorgeous screened porch and extensive paver patio. 26" Pavers at driveway. Storm door with sliding glass/disappearing screen. Nice fenced in yard. Upgraded lighting, TV mount, extra electric and RV 50amp service in Garage. Low Catawba Taxes. Neighborhood across from the New Publix Shopping Center.