This charming single-family home is located in the picturesque town of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. The property features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, providing ample living space for your residents and guests. As you enter the home, you will be greeted by a cozy living room with a fireplace, and luxury flooring. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar, making it the perfect place to enjoy. Overall this is a beautiful home in an idyllic location , offering a comfortable and peaceful lifestyle. The recently installed solar energy system also offers a great savings with your utility expenses. Don't miss this rare opportunity for an excellent newer home. No HOA. Solar panels will be paid off by the sellers at closing.