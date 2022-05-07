3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $390,000

This charming well maintained practically new split floor plan home sits in the desirable Bridgewater Neighborhood. Once inside the home offers an open floor plan with large windows, great natural light, updated lighting and LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen boasts a gas oven/range, tons of cabinets for storage, pantry and an oversized kitchen island great for entertaining and sure delight any chef. The owner's suite overlooking the backyard is complete with large walk-in closet, dual vanities with NEW mirrors, linen closet and a walk-in shower. The two secondary bedrooms offer nice size closets and lots of windows. Front bedroom has NEW carpet. An all glass door in the breakfast area leads to the private covered back patio with fan. The fully fenced yard with a pond, small raised garden beds and lots of special landscaping including a Japanese blood maple tree, 2 autumn blaze trees and a lilac tree create a private oasis. This stunner won't last long!