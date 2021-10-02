 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $380,000

Here is your chance to own a home in MAGNOLIA COVE without the wait for construction. This move-in ready home showcases an open floor plan. Walk through the front door into a wide entryway. The main living area is trimmed in crown molding with tray ceilings in the living room and entryway. Enter the kitchen from the garage through the mud room/drop zone. Upgraded kitchen features a tile backsplash, white cabinets with soft close hardware, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, quartz topped island with tile facing and breakfast seating. Owner’s en suite is highlighted by a vanity with soft close hardware, quartz countertops, an extra-large tile shower, and walk in closet. Hall bath features quartz countertop and tile tub surround. Third bedroom has vinyl plank flooring, perfect for use as an office, study or more. Enjoy your evening on the covered patio complete with a ceiling fan. Relax knowing the lawn maintenance is taken care of for you. Close to shopping and Lake Norman.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert