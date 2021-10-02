3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $380,000

Here is your chance to own a home in MAGNOLIA COVE without the wait for construction. This move-in ready home showcases an open floor plan. Walk through the front door into a wide entryway. The main living area is trimmed in crown molding with tray ceilings in the living room and entryway. Enter the kitchen from the garage through the mud room/drop zone. Upgraded kitchen features a tile backsplash, white cabinets with soft close hardware, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, quartz topped island with tile facing and breakfast seating. Owner’s en suite is highlighted by a vanity with soft close hardware, quartz countertops, an extra-large tile shower, and walk in closet. Hall bath features quartz countertop and tile tub surround. Third bedroom has vinyl plank flooring, perfect for use as an office, study or more. Enjoy your evening on the covered patio complete with a ceiling fan. Relax knowing the lawn maintenance is taken care of for you. Close to shopping and Lake Norman.