Terrific home ready to be yours. Open Floorplan and large Kitchen makes entertaining easy! Granite Counter tops, Subway Tile, Island with Breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Wood floors throughout the main living areas. Formal Dining Room. Primary Bedroom suite with Garden tub, Separate Shower. 2 additional secondary bedrooms with ample space plus a spacious bonus room for office or media room! Enjoy the outdoors on the newly added large deck, semi private lot surrounded by trees at the end of the cul-de-sac, fenced backyard with patio and firepit. Extra Storage under the deck for all your toys. Home is 3 miles to public lake boat access & only 6 minutes to The Village Shoppes/Publix. Make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $379,900
