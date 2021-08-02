**Deeded Boat Slip** Seller is motivated and the home is ready for new owners. Well maintained, one owner, brick ranch on a wonderful corner lot, and short walk to the lake. You are sure to enjoy the indoor bar area, backyard pool complete with new liner and fresh landscaping, and lets not forget sunsets from the community gazebo. Most of all the furnishings will remain such as all appliances, kitchen table and chairs, curtains, etc. The home is move in ready, with all the big ticket items new or newer. The location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and outdoor activities, along with super quick access to Hwy 16 and 150. You could live here for years to come or add this lovely home to your rental portfolio. It would make an absolutely wonderful VRBO addition. Schedule your showing today and be enjoying Lake Norman this very Summer.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $375,000
