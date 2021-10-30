 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $360,000

Stellar ranch in premier location is move-in ready. Open, airy, transitional floorplan with the kitchen, dining, and expansive great room all open and ready for you to enjoy. The fireplace adds additional warmth and a wonderful focal point. The sizable kitchen is anchored by a large island and begs for entertaining. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry enhance the beauty and functionality of this wonderful space. Two secondary bedrooms at the front of the home and the primary bedroom at the back of the home allow for nice separation. The large laundry room off the kitchen has plenty of additional storage space. The sizable primary bedroom has two walk-in closets, one currently configured as a small office replete with a desk. Step outside to a fenced yard and a covered patio to enjoy those beautiful nights.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert