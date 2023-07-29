Looking to make life easier with a ranch home, you have found it! Walk down the impressive entryway w/tray ceiling & you will find an open concept with tons of windows and 10 ft ceilings, making the living area feel so spacious. Great room has a tray ceiling & fan w/sliding doors to the back patio and yard, dinette area and wonderful kitchen with huge island with seating, great cabinet space and pantry! Primary bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king size bed, has a tray ceiling and fan. Primary bath boasts a supersized shower w/grab bars, built in bench seat/additional installed exhaust - heat fan to use as an option on those days needed and a large walk in closet! One bedroom is currently being used as an office and the 3rd bedroom is currently being used as a hobby room. Nice Drop zone as your enter through the garage. The location is convenient, close to Publix, restaurants and Lake Norman. Hwy 16 for easy commute to Charlotte or quick getaway to the mountains.