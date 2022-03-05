This immaculate Ranch home with no HOA is a MUST see! Convenient location with easy access to HWY 150 and HWY 16. Just minutes from the Shops at Sherrills Ford where you can enjoy shopping & dining. This home built in 2020 offers a spacious open floorpan that is wonderful for entertaining. The large Kitchen has beautiful granite with soft close cabinetry and drawers. The split bedroom concept offers a sense of privacy. The sizeable main bedroom ensuite has a dual vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. Did I mention the yard is fenced in with a no maintenance aluminum fence? Its a perfect place for a family BBQ. It does not end there, enjoy the beach and recreation area that is available to Moonlite Bay residents only. Launch your kayak or canoe, have a picnic, go fishing, soak up some vitamin D or go for a swim! What more can you ask for? Make your appointment now to view this beautiful home as its sure to sell fast! One year Home Warranty provided with this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
- Updated
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
Twenty-five years ago:
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of economic incentives Tuesday night totaling roughly $12 million over the next seve…