This 3 BDRM, 2 BATH RANCH HOME in the highly sought after Sherrills Ford/Lake Norman area is nestled among the trees on a quiet .51 acre lot in the NON-HOA Stillwater Knoll Community. Open floor plan features Vinyl Plank Floors in Main Areas. Living Room has vaulted ceiling w/large Marble-faced Gas Log Fireplace & large wall-mounted TV. Kitchen includes Island w /newer top-of-the-line Stainless Steel Appliances with Refrigerator. Master Bedroom w/dual closets & solid wood doors. Laundry Room w/newer Washer & Dryer. 12' x 8' Deck off kitchen w/stairs that lead down to Hot Tub. Large Storage Shed. Over-sized 2-car Garage w/ shelves & work area, large utility sink w/ hot & cold water garage floor is center drained, for washing vehicles inside. Partially Wooded Lot. HVAC to be completely serviced on 10/14. Propane tank is leased w/fuel cost around $75 per year. NO HOA! Minutes away from Hwy 150 & Hwy 16, The Villages of Sherrills Ford, Publix & multiple public Lake Norman access areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $335,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
Twenty-five
A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…