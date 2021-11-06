3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $329,900

This 3 BDRM, 2 BATH RANCH HOME in the highly sought after Sherrills Ford/Lake Norman area is nestled among the trees on a quiet .51 acre lot in the NON-HOA Stillwater Knoll Community. Open floor plan features Vinyl Plank Floors in Main Areas. Living Room has vaulted ceiling w/large Marble-faced Gas Log Fireplace & large wall-mounted TV. Kitchen includes Island w /newer top-of-the-line Stainless Steel Appliances with Refrigerator. Master Bedroom w/dual closets & solid wood doors. Laundry Room w/newer Washer & Dryer. 12' x 8' Deck off kitchen w/stairs that lead down to Hot Tub. Large Storage Shed. Over-sized 2-car Garage w/ shelves & work area, large utility sink w/ hot & cold water garage floor is center drained, for washing vehicles inside. Partially Wooded Lot. HVAC to be completely serviced on 10/14. Propane tank is leased w/fuel cost around $75 per year. NO HOA! Minutes away from Hwy 150 & Hwy 16, The Villages of Sherrills Ford, Publix & multiple public Lake Norman access areas.