3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $264,500

New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath TH located in the heart of up and coming Sherrills Ford. Just seconds from The Village at Sherrills Ford, a unique mix of retail, residential and medical space at Lake Norman. 1st floor features hard surface flooring in family room, kitchen and powder room. Traditional kitchen with 42" cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Recessed lighting and pendant lights in kitchen. Granite in baths. 5 data/cable CAT 5 lines. Low E high efficiency windows. 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this brand new home right in the middle of a myriad of restaurants, retail and amenities coming to Sherrills Ford. Owner is a License Realtor.