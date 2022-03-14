3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $259,900

Welcome HOME to this cute ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front deck or the warm sun on the back deck. This home has prefinished wood and tile floors throughout. You'll love the vaulted ceiling in the great room and in the master bedroom! Large walk-in closet in the master and a new walk-in master shower. You'll also love the nice sized secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the flat parking pad next to the storage shed along with the fenced in backyard. HVAC replaced 2021. New Publix and lots of restaurants close by off 150. So charming!