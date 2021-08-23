 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $234,000

You deserve a home that allows you to explore big possibilities, while still being wrapped in a convenient package. The Peachtree delivers a warm townhome for you or your family. This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is spread over two stories. Downstairs, youll find the common spaces. A large, open family room joins the kitchen and breakfast areas. A convenient powder room is just down the hall, a great option for all the friends and other guests youll have. Outside, through doors just beyond the breakfast area, youll find a rear patio big enough for dinners under the stars. Upstairs, gathered around a central laundry room and a full bathroom, you will find two bedrooms and the owners suite. Relax after those starry-night dinners in your ensuite bathroom. Your life doesnt have to feel constrained. The Peachtree has space for all your biggest dreams and visions.

