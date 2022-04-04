Lovey ranch style home on .45acres in small top of the lake community. This home is waiting for your personal touches and is being sold "as is" cash only. Home features sought-after split bedroom floor plan and kitchen that opens into main living area. Kitchen features solid surface countertops and heavy cabinetry. Primary bedroom has large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Large fenced in backyard 16x12 deck for outdoor living and grilling. Lot goes beyond current fence line. Minutes away from Village At Sherrills Ford retail center and grocery and public boat launch.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making restitution payments ahead of her sentencing.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water an…
Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.
A Hiddenite man is facing eight charges after authorities said he used a debit card that was left at a gas station.