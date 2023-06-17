BRAND NEW 2-story home in the new community of Sherrills Stream. Enjoy over 2,100 sq/ft of living space and an open concept plan! The main level has Office or Formal Dining area just off the Entry Hall, open Kitchen with walk-in Pantry, 30" white cabinets, granite island, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. The Living Room is open to the Dining area and there is a sliding door to the rear Patio and backyard area. The upper level has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including a large Owner's Suite with dual sink vanity, oversized shower, and two closets. There is also a Loft area with closet and Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included upstairs! No carpet - with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Enjoy a Front Covered Porch, 2-Car Garage and the driveway will accommodate 2-3 vehicles. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and garbage pickup. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. The homeowner will entertain a 6, 9 or 12 month lease term!