3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,200

1 year old home in Sherrills Ford For Rent - Available as of May 15th, 2022. 0.53 acre lot with huge fenced in private backyard. 3 bedroom & 2 full baths. Open living concept with beautiful kitchen open to living room. All wood white shaker cabinets, granite countertops and engineered hardwood flooring throughout home. Stainless steel Gas Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Fridge and Microwave. Water filtration system in place. Master suite with large walk-in closet and dual vanity. Spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Private screened in and covered side porch, accessed from the kitchen. Large garage. Located right down the street from Publix shopping and dining area. $50.00 non-refundable application fee. All adults over 18 years must apply. No additional pet fees or pet rent. Built in pet door from backyard and side porch into kitchen. Pet(s) must be approved by Landlord. Tenant responsible for yard upkeep and maintenance.