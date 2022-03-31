Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in beautiful Sherrills Ford. Brand new Publix in walking distance with additional shops and restaurants. Boat storage available at the uhaul in front of neighborhood. Hardwoods throughout first floor, huge kitchen island with gas stove and SS appliances. Private backyard with no neighbors behind you. Upstairs are laundry hook ups, two large guest bedrooms that share a hall bath with dual vanities. The primary bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet and en suite bathroom with dual vanities and large walk in shower. Available for immediate move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Mystery surrounds 19th century cemetery at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia. Park asks for public’s help.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
Twenty-five years ago:
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.