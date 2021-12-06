3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,195,000

Lake Norman Luxury Home w Window walls of spectacular Main channel lake views, 3 Bedrm, 2.5 Bath, Master on Main, Water Front, Level walk to covered Boat Dock and Fishing Deck, New Master Bath w seamless glass shower doors, large walk-in closets ,New Sunroom Addition, New Office/Studio/Workout Addition w separate entry, New covered back porch, attached spacious 2 car Garage, large Boathouse w storage, ramp, swim beach, Granite counters, Anderson windows, real wood floors, premium SS appliances, Smooth ceilings, New Roof, New gravity-feed Septic, New light-filtering shades and plantation shutters, New Prof-designed Landscaping w Irrigation Sys, New wrought-iron alum decorative Fence. Optional add: Fully Furnished, Move-in Ready includes all high-end furnishings, artwork, full kitchen.