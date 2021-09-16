 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $90,000

Fix and Flip Opportunity! This is a site build full brick home in need of a full remodel. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with entry room and entertainment room. Very nice setting. If you are looking for your next project, this is worth a look. Please respect the owner and have your buyer's agent assist in viewing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert