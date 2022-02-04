3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $589,900

Custom built, one owner, 3BR-3.5BA home located in a well-desired development, Falcon Crest! Featuring FULL BRICK, split foyer, open floorplan, 2.34 acres that is level and cleared, attached 5 car garage, large finished bonus room with full bath, separate office space, new carpet on main level and great storage! Chefs kitchen presents tile flooring, custom cabinetry, granite tops, kitchen island with electric cooktop, wall oven and breakfast nook. Enjoy your evenings cozied up in the spacious living room with a beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace and custom built-ins. Primary bedroom on main level features oversized walk-in closet and bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanity. Wait no longer, schedule your showing today! ALL OFFERS DUE IN BY SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5 12:00 NOON