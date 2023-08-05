**AWESOME FLOOR PLAN** NEW CUSTOM HOME currently being built on .51 Acre ** 1 Level Ranch Farm Style HOME with an Open Floor Plan in Western Rowan Country NC close to Mooresville & Kannapolis NC. Home located on large lot, country setting, front porch, rear porch, huge rear yard, side entry 2 car garage, & FLEX room. You'll love how the laundry is connected to the primary closet. Featuring architectural roof, cement siding, JeldWen windows, 9' ceilings steel garage door w/opener, granite counters throughout, LVP flooring, vaulted ceilings, huge master suite with walk in tile shower, garden tub, & dual sinks. Enjoy clean country living, 12 min to Mooresville NC, 11 min to Salisbury NC. Bonus room over garage not finished & perfect for storage or inquire for finishing options. *** New HOME For Christmas ** All Photos of this listing are representative at this time ** Estimated completion: 12/15/23 highly subject to change ***