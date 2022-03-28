3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $475,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS! Amazingly Rare Opportunity in Rowan County! Brick Ranch w/Full Basement-10 Acres! Kitchen, Bfast Area, Living Room All Open! Terrific Flow/Floorplan. Primary Bedroom Suite Has Total Renovation, w/Sitting Room & Laundry. Barn Doors, Ceramic Tile Flooring, & Impressive Shower. Basement Den made for Entertaining w/Wet Bar & Large Stone Fireplace-Opens to Pool & Patio. Additional Room w/Closet in Basement, Office Space, Full Bath & Storage Galore! Large Deck on Main Level with/Pergola overlooks the Inground Pool, Horse Barn (with Office), Large Hay Barn & Pastures. Property is on Well/Septic. County has No Septic Records on File. Please see attachments for Inspection Reports & Estimates. Sold as is, w/Buyer to verify all info, systems, conditions, utilities, well, community sewer, permitting, square footage, lot size, Hoa, schools, etc. Price reflects need for repairs. See the Agent Only Section for Offer Instructions.