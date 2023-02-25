**OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY February 26th 2023 1-4pm ** Come See Yourself -The Gorgeous Master Bathroom -You'll Love It! ** BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME on .51 Acre with BONUS ROOM *** Ranch Farm style HOME with an open floor plan in Western Rowan Country NC close to (12-14 miles) Mooresville & Kannapolis NC. This home is located near cul de sac, on a large lot with country setting, front porch, rear patio, huge rear yard, 2 side entry car garage, & bonus room, Featuring architectural roof, cement siding, JeldWen windows, 9' ceilings, BONUS ROOM steel garage door with opener, granite counter tops throughout, LVP flooring, vaulted ceilings, huge mater suite with walk in tile shower, garden tub, & dual sinks. Enjoy .51 acre lot of clean country living, 12 minutes to Mooresville NC, 12 minutes to Salisbury NC. Attractions very close: Patterson Farms, Sloan Park, Warrior Golf Course, Lazy 5 Ranch, Zootastic Park. -;) Builder is excited to consider offers & willing to consider creative terms