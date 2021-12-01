Beautiful custom built home on 1.16 acres, cul-de-sac lot that backs up to wooded area in Cameron Glen neighborhood (Outside city limits). Three bedrooms, each have a full bath and large closets. An additional large bonus room for extra living space, office or playroom. Large foyer, grand staircase, formal dinning room, living room has fireplace w/ gas logs, hardwood floors, tile floor in kitchen and baths, large separate walk-in his and hers closets in master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bath has jacuzzi tub. Spacious kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and large pantry. Laundry/Mud Room w/ sink and cabinets that lead to a 2 car garage. Office on the main floor. Partially finished basement that leads out to the backyard and enjoy a quiet fall evening relaxing in hot tub (included). Unfinished extra bedroom and plumbed full bath for room to grow. Well water w/ new tankless water softener.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $464,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headline…
- Updated
One of the best seasons in Statesville Greyhound football history came to an end Friday night in the 3A state quarterfinals as No. 3 Dudley (1…
A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal select…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
It wasn’t Taco Thursday for Thanksgiving, but around 125 people were cooked rice with chicken, also known as arroz con pollo or ACP, as Ana Jo…