3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $453,675

Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath home newly constructed! The home features many upgrades in selections and finishes including luxury tiled shower in the primary suite, quartz counter tops on kitchen island and primary bath, farmhouse sink, split cooking with oven and microwave in the cabinets, wrap around front porch, and a side load garage! One of only two currently available homes in the community. *Picture is a rendering of the plan and not of the actual home

