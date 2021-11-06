Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath home newly constructed! The home features many upgrades in selections and finishes including luxury tiled shower in the primary suite, quartz counter tops on kitchen island and primary bath, farmhouse sink, split cooking with oven and microwave in the cabinets, wrap around front porch, and a side load garage! One of only two currently available homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $448,675
Related to this story
Most Popular
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
- Updated
The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
OLIN--North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard on Tuesday night to claim the 3A Western Regional championship and advance to Saturday's 3A state f…
North Iredell captures regional volleyball championship, advances to 3A state title match (with video)
- Updated
OLIN—In front of a packed house at North Iredell on Tuesday night, the Raider volleyball team punched its ticket to Raleigh.