3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $435,900

Quality built home by Ken Trexler who is co-developer of Cameron Glen. Covered back porch and patio have many uses and will be enjoyed by all. Very spacious front porch. Cameron Glen very close to Hurley Elementary, Salisbury and parks. No city taxes, easy access to shopping and many other amenities. Home is under construction. Be careful!

