Incredible, like new home built by Ken Trexler in desirable Yorkshire Farms development. Large private lot, rocking chair front porch, attractive entry and beautiful dining area with built-in cabinet. Open concept with attractive great room that looks over spacious back patio. Propane logs in FP. Kitchen has super nice SS appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and an island that give lots of counter space & seating, Primary BR is very large with gracious walk-in closet. Really nice step-in tile shower.Lots of closets & great storage. Pulldown attic stairs lead to storage above 2 car garage. This is an amazing home that you want to see!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time …
- Updated
A Statesville man and woman are facing charges after a girl reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the past eight years.
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.
20-year-old found dead in motel room was missing from Iredell Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
- Updated
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. L…
The race for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners continues to heat up, as Angela Wokatsch Matthews announced her candidacy this week.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.