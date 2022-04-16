3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $415,900

Quality built home by Ken Trexler who is co-developer of Cameron Glen. Many extras in this home that will be enjoyed by the entire family. The covered back porch/deck is spacious and will have many uses. The dining room also has many possibilities including being used as an in home office. Master suite is separated from the other bedrooms for maximum privacy. Oversized side load garage has attic storage. The front porch has room for chairs or swing. Cameron Glen is very convenient to Hurley Elem, Salisbury, and parks. Easy access to and grocery stores.