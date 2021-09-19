 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $370,000

Wonderfully maintained brick home in Falcon Crest. Open floor plan. Great room with vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Spacious bedrooms with wood flooring. Split floor plan. Owners suite includes large walk in closet, bathroom has dual vanity, shower & garden tub. Roomy FROG w/ carpeting & ceiling fans. Sunroom off kitchen. Roof 2019. HVAC 2018 & 2019. Water heater 2019. Well pump 2020. New moisture barrier will be installed 9-20-21.

