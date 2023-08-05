Welcome to this charming New Construction 3 Bedroom W/ 2 Full Bathroom Ranch Home! Enjoy the open floor plan filled with natural light. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home, complete with stainless steel appliances. The large primary bedroom includes an ensuite with a tub/shower, double sinks, and a huge walk-in closet. With a 2-car garage and set on a .79 acre mixed tree lot, this home offers ample space for your needs. The living room is warm and inviting, and the spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the back patio, making this house the perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $349,900
