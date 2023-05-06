Beautiful Town Home with Open Floor Plan!! Welcome home to this 2-story townhome in the Ashton Manor community! The desirable Glendale plan boasts an open concept design with a stylish kitchen overlooking a sprawling great room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Includes: range, microwave hood, and dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage, front porch, and back patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $274,900
