HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY SUNDAY 11/28 at 8:00 pm. MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. Renovated full brick 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch with basement on 1.42 acres! Gorgeous tiled kitchen has been fully remodeled in 2021 with new cabinets, microwave, oven, and granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. All the appliances convey with the home. The bathrooms have tile surrounds and new vanities. The plumbing, electrical, and hvac are brand new in 2021. Neither of the fireplaces are in working order and are sold AS IS. The fireplace in the family room has been updated with an electrical insert. Original hardwoods have been sanded and refinished. Downstairs is an unfinished fully waterproofed basement and garage that could be finished for additional living area and storage or used as a workshop. See attachments for full list of renovations.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $250,000
