All Offers to be submitted BEFORE 8PM on Wednesday 10/27 ***Multiple Offers Received*** BETTER THAN NEW! INSTAGRAM AND PINTEREST WORTHY ! CHARMING RANCH STYLE HOME ON LARGE LEVEL LOT!! HIDDEN BACKYARD RETREAT GIVES THAT WOODSIE FEEL BECAUSE WELL IT IS! THE LANDSCAPING AND CLEARING HAS ALREADY BEEN DONE FOR YOU! JUST BRING THE MARSHMALLOWS AND FIRE!!! A LOT OF LOVE WAS POURED INTO THIS HOME AND THE SELLERS RELOCATION IS YOUR GAIN. DESIRABLE OPEN FLOORPLAN, 9' SMOOTH CEILINGS AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL. LOVELY OWNERS SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DOUBLE VANITY IN BATH. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE CABINET. OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND SOFT/AUTOMATIC CLOSE DRAWERS. LARGE DECK TO ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE OR ENTERTAIN THE WHOLE FAMILY. HOME FEATURES CITY WATER & SEWER BUT ONLY COUNTY TAXES! JUST MINUTES FROM TOWN.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $230,000
