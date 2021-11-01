Looking for a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floorplan, Ranch with approximately 1 acre and no HOA? Look no further! As you enter from the large front porch you are greeted to "wood-like" LVP flooring that runs throughout the house and into the bedrooms. The Living room and Family room, with a wood-burning Fireplace, flow into the Kitchen which has updated ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, and matching island. Enjoy dinner in your separate Dining Room, or use it as an office or playroom. The large Primary Bedroom has a walk-in closet and the Primary Bathroom has a garden tub and stand-up shower. Two additional bedrooms are found on the other side, both with walk-in closets of their own. Stay cool during the summer with ceiling fans in all the bedrooms! Enjoy grilling out back on your large patio and find plenty of storage in the included Shed on the left. SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 10/29 @ 10AM.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $175,000
