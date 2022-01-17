2 parcels that total .64 of an acre available with a rural Rowan County setting and low taxes! Great investment opportunity with a move-in ready rental that was recently leased at $1,400/mo! 675 Hendricks Rd has a move-in ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom doublewide with block underpinning that is sealed, a Storage Shed with new door and is on approx. .34 of an acre. It was completely updated in 2020 with a new roof, new rear Deck, new flooring throughout, all new black appliances, new Goodman AC system, new water heater and plumbing, and both Bathrooms were updated. The adjacent parcel at 661 Hendricks Rd has a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom singlewide that is currently uninhabitable and could be removed completely or renovated. The well is shared by both parcels and located on 675 Hendricks Rd. Both parcels must be sold together and the manufactured homes are sold AS-IS WHERE-IS. The seller inherited the property and septic permits are not on file per Rowan County.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $165,000
