You don't want to miss this HALF fixer-upper at FULL fixer-upper price! This home is perfect for the first-time flipper looking to get his/her feet wet with a head-start home, the seasoned vet looking for an easy flip home OR someone looking to call this home while making it their own. Located on a corner lot in the Westcliffe neighborhood! From the original hardwood floors to the espresso stained wood beams this house has so much to offer. Beautiful stone fireplace in family room and Wood burning stove in den. New Roof in 2016. New tank less water heater. No HOA. Yearly termite bond with Chamberlain Exterminators. All appliances stay with the property including the washer and dryer. Home being sold AS-IS. GOING ACTIVE 8/15
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $145,000
